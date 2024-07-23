Harmanpreet, Shafali move up in latest ICC WT20I rankings

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and dashing opening batter Shafali Verma are tied for the 11th spot in the latest ICC WT20I rankings following their impressive performances during the home series against South Africa.



Harmanpreet recently scored 66 off 65 balls against the UAE in the Women's Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

Shafali, on the other, played two back-to-back handy innings against Pakistan and the UAE.

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, meanwhile, remained at the fifth spot after she enjoyed a mindboggling series against South Africa. Mandhana scored 112 runs in three matches, including a half-century.

Harmanpreet, meanwhile, gained a place while Shafali jumped four slots in the batters' list with as many as four Indians in top-20.

Jemimah Rodrigues, on the other hand, is the 19th position. The hard-hitter Richa Ghosh is currently ranked 24th on the list.

The batting list is topped by Beth Mooney of Australia with 769 points.

In the bowlers' rankings, off-spinner Deepti Sharma is at third while seamer Renuka Singh jumped to ninth position. Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav is 20th on the list.

Youngster Shreyanka Patil moved up 19 places to be 41st. Sophie Ecclestone of England topped the charts.