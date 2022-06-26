CWG Begin In
Women's Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur breaks Mithali Raj's record to become highest run-scorer for India in women's T20Is

India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur overtook former skipper Mithali Raj to become India's highest run-scorer in women's T20Is.

Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates her century vs West Indies (ICC)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-06-26T13:07:44+05:30

India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur overtook former skipper Mithali Raj to become India's highest runscorer in women's T20Is.

Harmanpreet achieved this feat during the second T20I match against Sri Lanka on Saturday where she remained unbeaten on 31. Harmanpreet has scored 2,372 runs in 123 matches at an average of 27, including one century and six half-centuries. She set the record 16 days after Mithali's retirement.

Mithali Raj had scored 2,364 runs in 89 T20Is at an average of 38 with 17 half-centuries.

Harmanpreet played a captain's knock and her 31 runs helped India to achieve a five-wicket victory in the second T20I of the three-match series at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Saturday. With this win, India gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Opener Smriti Mandhana's 39 had set the tone for India's chase against Sri Lanka in the second T20I.

Chasing 126, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma gave a good start with a 30-run partnership. From there on, India didn't look back and clinched a five-wicket victory with five balls remaining.

For Sri Lanka, Inoka Ranaweera and Oshadi Ranasinghe bagged two wickets each respectively.

