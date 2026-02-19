Harmanpreet Kaur becomes the most capped women's cricketer in history

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur became the most capped player in women's cricket history as she led India in the second T20I against Australia at the Manuka Oval on Thursday.

Kaur featured in her 356th international match, going past New Zealand's Suzie Bates who has played 355 international matches.

The 36-year-old Indian has now played 189 T20Is, 161 ODIs, and six Test matches.





She had made her international debut nearly two decades back in 2009, when she featured in a ODI against Pakistan at the Bradman Oval.

Kaur made her T20I debut months later against England in the same year, before playing her first Test match in 2014.

Besides Kaur and Bates, Ellyse Perry (349), Mithali Raj (333), and Charlotte Edwards (309) have played more than 300 women's cricket international matches.