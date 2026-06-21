Harmanpreet Kaur becomes first cricketer to play 200 T20Is

Harmanpreet Kaur achieved a landmark no cricketer has achieved before on Sunday, playing her 200th T20I international match.

She achieved the milestone as she walked out for the toss for India's group match against South Africa in the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England.

Coincidentally, the 37-year-old Indian captain had made her debut in the shortest format of the game way back in June 2009 in the same nation.

Kaur was presented with a special jersey with her name and '200' written on the back of it by the Indian coach Amol Mazumdar ahead of the match.

Harmanpreet Kaur into the history books✨



The Indian captain becomes the first cricketer across genders to play 200 T20 International matches🇮🇳🔥



She achieves the feat as she takes the field for the women in blue in the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against South… pic.twitter.com/KXgTNP7gVc — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 21, 2026





"It's been an amazing journey," she said during the toss.

"I never thought I'll come this far, but God has been really kind and I'm really thankful to him, my family, friends, and all my teammates," she added.

Kaur now leads New Zealand's Suzie Bates, who has played 184 matches, as the most capped player in T20Is across genders.

In men's cricket, Ireland's Paul Stirling with 160 appearances is the most capped T20I player.



