National Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Women's Cricket

WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur cries ahead of Jhulan Goswami's farewell

The Indian team was honouring Jhulan Goswami with a memento, when Kaur broke into tears in the huddle.

WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur cries ahead of Jhulan Goswamis farewell
X

Jhulan Goswami hugs Harmanpreet Kaur as the latter broke down during the team huddle (BCCI/Twitter)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-09-24T15:38:44+05:30

Indian cricket skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was, on Saturday, shedding some tears during the pre-match huddle ahead of the legendary Jhulan Goswami's final international match at the Lord's cricket ground in London.

The Indian team was honouring Jhulan Goswami with a memento, when Kaur broke into tears in the huddle. Goswami was later seen hugging and consoling the Indian captain.

The heartwarming visual remained unseen to the Indian fans, as the official broadcast in India starts only after the toss.

However, you can watch it here




Women's IPL Cricket Indian cricket Harmanpreet Kaur Jhulan Goswami 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X