WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur cries ahead of Jhulan Goswami's farewell

Indian cricket skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was, on Saturday, shedding some tears during the pre-match huddle ahead of the legendary Jhulan Goswami's final international match at the Lord's cricket ground in London.

The Indian team was honouring Jhulan Goswami with a memento, when Kaur broke into tears in the huddle. Goswami was later seen hugging and consoling the Indian captain.

The heartwarming visual remained unseen to the Indian fans, as the official broadcast in India starts only after the toss.

