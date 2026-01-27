WPL: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to defeat Delhi Capitals by 4 runs

Gujarat Giants produced a nerveless finish to edge past Delhi Capitals by three runs in a dramatic Women’s Premier League 2026 clash at Vadodara, surviving a late onslaught to defend a total of 174.

Batting first, Gujarat Giants posted 174 for 9, built largely around a composed innings from Beth Mooney, who anchored the effort and ensured stability through the middle overs.

Anushka Sharma provided early fluency before falling, while Gujarat lost momentum late as wickets fell in clusters. A brisk cameo of 21 off 11 balls from Tanuja Kanwer proved crucial in pushing the total beyond 170. For Delhi Capitals Women, N Charani was the standout bowler, returning four wickets.

Delhi’s chase began aggressively, with Shafali Verma setting the tone during a rapid powerplay that took the Capitals to 51 for 2. The innings then slowed as Gujarat tightened their lines, and a collapse followed. From a steady 82 for 1, Delhi slipped to 100 for 6, placing the chase in serious jeopardy.

Devine delivers again under pressure

The match turned again in the final four overs as Niki Prasad and Sneh Rana launched a spirited counterattack. The pair took 23 runs off the 17th over and followed it up with a 20-run assault on the penultimate over, leaving nine required from the final six balls.

Once more, Sophie Devine rose to the occasion. Defending nine in the final over, Devine dismissed Niki Prasad for a fighting 47 off 24 balls and finished with figures of four for 37, sealing a dramatic victory for Gujarat.

The result marked a significant milestone, with Gujarat Giants becoming the first team in WPL history to complete a league double over Delhi Capitals.

Despite the defeat, Delhi drew positives from their late fightback, while Gujarat walked away with a crucial win earned through discipline and composure under pressure.