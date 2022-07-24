Former India wicketkeeper announces retirement from all formats

Former India women's team wicketkeeper Karuna Jain on Sunday announced her retirement from all forms of the game.

"With a lot of happy and satisfied feelings, I'm able to make this announcement of my retirement from all forms of cricket and looking forward to contribute back to the game," the 36-year-old Karuna said in a statement.

The Bengaluru-born Karuna represented India, Karnataka, Pondicherry and South Zone during her career.



She played five Test matches in which she made 195 runs with 40 as her highest score since making her debut against England at Delhi in November 2005. She last played a Test for India against England at Wormsley in August 2014.

Karuna also played 44 ODIs and scored 987 runs with a solitary hundred and nine fifties and 103 as her highest score. She made her ODI debut in 2004 against the West Indies and played her last 50-over game in 2014 against England. Jain had starred on her ODI debut, making a crucial 64.



She also played nine T20 games and last represented the country in the format in 2014. She had made her T20 debut against Pakistan.





Karuna effected 17 dismissals in her Test career, which remains the second best for Indian keepers after Anju Jain's 23. In ODIs and T20s, she effected 58 and 12 dismissals respectively.

Karuna thanked all her coaches and team-mates.



"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been a part of my cricketing journey from the very beginning, to all my coaches, support staff and my team mates whose been a part throughout my career "Each one of them has taught me something different about the game and life that made me the player and person I am today," she said.

"It's been an incredible journey I have been able to have and it would not have been possible without everyone who supported me during my ups and downs," Karuna said.

She also expressed gratitude towards her family for the "unflinching support and the sacrifices" and also thanked the BCCI, Air India, Karnataka and Pondicherry for the support extended by them.



