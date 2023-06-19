Women's Cricket
Emerging Asia Cup Semifinal LIVE: India A v/s Sri Lanka A abandoned
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2023 Women's Emerging T20 Asia Cup semifinal between India A and Sri Lanka A.
Following two washouts in their final two league stage matches, India A takes on Sri Lanka A in the first semifinal of the 2023 Women's Emerging Asia Cup today.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 19 Jun 2023 3:01 AM GMT
Reserve Day Tomorrow
There is a reserve day blocked for tomorrow. Hopefully, we will get a bit of game time then. If we are unable to get in anything tomorrow too, then India A will directly move into the final, courtesy of being the table toppers.
- 19 Jun 2023 3:00 AM GMT
MATCH ABANDONED
There it is. After close to two hours of waiting, the semifinal between India A and Sri Lanka A has been abandoned.
- 19 Jun 2023 2:54 AM GMT
TOSS DELAYED
The toss has been delayed due to wet outfield.
- 19 Jun 2023 2:53 AM GMT
SRI LANKA SQUAD
I Dulani, N Senaratne, P Badalge, S Nisansala, V Gunaratne, C Vimukthi, D Vihanga, M Shehani, R Sewwandi, U Thimeshani, K Nuthyagana, N Sadamini, K Kavindi, M Methatananda, M Madara, N Madushani, S Nisansala, S Sandeepani, T Sewwandi
- 19 Jun 2023 2:51 AM GMT
INDIA SQUAD
Shweta Sehrawat, G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, V Dinesh, M Malik, Uma Chetry, B Anusha, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Tiwari, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Kashwee Gautam, M Madiwala, Parshavi Chopra, S Yashashri
- 19 Jun 2023 2:49 AM GMT
Gooood Morninggg!
Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Emerging Asia Cup semifinal between India A and Sri Lanka A.