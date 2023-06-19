Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Women's Cricket

Emerging Asia Cup Semifinal LIVE: India A v/s Sri Lanka A abandoned

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2023 Women's Emerging T20 Asia Cup semifinal between India A and Sri Lanka A.

Emerging Asia Cup Semifinal LIVE: India A v/s Sri Lanka A abandoned
X

Shweta Sehrawat on way to her 92* vs South Africa (BCCI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 19 Jun 2023 3:47 AM GMT

Following two washouts in their final two league stage matches, India A takes on Sri Lanka A in the first semifinal of the 2023 Women's Emerging Asia Cup today.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

2023-06-19 02:47:52
CricketIndian cricketwomen's cricket
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X