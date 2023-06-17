Women's Cricket
Women's T20 Emerging Asia Cup LIVE: India A v/s Pakistan A match called off
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2023 Women's Emerging Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan.
Following a thumping victory against hosts Hong Kong and a washout against Nepal, India A take on archrivals Pakistan in their final group stage match of the 2023 Women's Emerging Asia Cup today.
Live Updates
- 17 Jun 2023 6:11 AM GMT
Match called off
We now have an official confirmation that the match has been called off. This means that India top Group A with 1 win and 2 washouts in the league stage. The Shweta Sehrawat led side will now play the Semifinal 1 on Monday.
- 17 Jun 2023 5:39 AM GMT
Looks like the MATCH IS ABANDONED
Well, we have some bad news. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) website states that the match between India A and Pakistan A has been abandoned.
- 17 Jun 2023 5:02 AM GMT
PAKISTAN SQUAD
Fatima Sana (C), Anoosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Gulrukh, Lubna Behram, Najiha Alvi (WK), Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Yusra Amir
- 17 Jun 2023 5:00 AM GMT
INDIA SQUAD
Shweta Sehrawat (C), Soumya Tiwari (VC), Kanika Ahuja, B Anusha, Uma Chetry (WK), Parshavi Chopra, Kashvee Gautam, Trisha Gongadi, Mamatha Madiwala (WK), Muskan Malik, Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Soppadhandi Yashasri
- 17 Jun 2023 4:59 AM GMT
Gooood Morninggg!
Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 2023 Women's Emerging Asia Cup between India A and Pakistan A.