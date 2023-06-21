Women's Cricket
Emerging Asia Cup final LIVE: India A 127/7 after 20 overs- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the final clash between India A and Bangladesh A from the 2023 Women's Emerging Asia Cup.
After a flurry of washed-out games, India A women's cricket team takes on the Bangladesh A cricket team in the finals of Emerging Asia Cup 2023.
Will there be a contest today?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 21 Jun 2023 6:48 AM GMT
Complete domination!
Bangladesh 96 runs all out in 19.2 overs. What a game from Team India!!!
- 21 Jun 2023 6:47 AM GMT
India are the Championsss!!!
India wins the ACC Emerging women's ASIA CUP by 31 runs!
- 21 Jun 2023 6:46 AM GMT
Wicket!
Titas Sadhu bowling to Sanjida Akter Meghla WICKET.
- 21 Jun 2023 6:43 AM GMT
Bangladesh need 34 runs in 8 remaining balls!
Bangladesh 94/9, 18 overs.
- 21 Jun 2023 6:39 AM GMT
Shreyanka gets her fourth wicket!
Shreyanka Patil bowling to Marufa Akter WICKET!
Bangladesh 89/9 overs 17.
- 21 Jun 2023 6:34 AM GMT
Wicket!
Kanika Ahuja bowling to Sultana Khatun WICKET!
Bangladesh need 43 runs in 19 balls.
- 21 Jun 2023 6:31 AM GMT
Bangladesh 84/7 Overs 16!
Bangladesh need 44 runs in 24 balls.
- 21 Jun 2023 6:27 AM GMT
Wicket!
Shreyanka Patil to Rabeya Khan, wicket!
Rabeya Khan LBW Shreyanka Patil
Bangladesh 72 Runs for 7 wickets!
- 21 Jun 2023 6:20 AM GMT
Game resumes!
Shreyanka Patil bowling to Nahida Akter.
Bangladesh 68/6 (13)