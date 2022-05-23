Disney Star announces the broadcast of My11Circle Women's T20 Challenge

It is time to fasten your seat belt and immerse in the extraordinary action of cricket as leading women cricketers gear up to put their best foot forward during the upcoming My11Circle Women's T20 Challenge. Top Indian cricketers like Harmanpreet Kaur, SmritiMandhana, ShafaliVerma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Taniya Bhatia among others, together with world-renowned players like Sophie Ecclestone, DeandraDottin, Laura Wolvaardt will be seen in action at the tournament, LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from May 23 to May 28, 2022.

To celebrate and showcase the breath-taking skills of women cricketers, Star Sports has launched a new promo film ahead of the start of the tournament. The promo film, created and conceptualised by the in-house team of Disney Star, features Bollywood star TaapseePannu, who highlights how women cricket is producing extraordinary moments in world cricket and for viewers it will be normal to witness high-octane cricketing action at the My11Circle Women's T20 Challenge. The promo film will be released in two languages – Hindi, and Telugu.

Link to watch the promo film:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/StarSportsIndia/status/1528292180913168386

Speaking about her association with Star Sports for the My11Circle WT20 Challenge 2022, TaapseePannu said, "My love for sports is known to all but the love for cricket is different. In the last few years, we have seen that women's cricket, in India and across the globe, has made huge progress not just in its technicality and competitiveness, but in popularity as a brand as well. The WT20 Challenge 2022 will undoubtedly be an extraordinary tournament featuring top cricketers and will offer immense excitement to fans and supporters of the game of cricket worldwide."

With the upcoming tournament, Star Sports will continue to ensure fans across India can consume their favourite sport in their preferred language as the tournament will have multi-lingual feeds in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Viewers and fans can catch all the action from theMy11Circle Women's T20 Challenge from May 23 to May 28, 2022, LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar