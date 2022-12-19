Need to develop right attitude, set our own standards: Hrishikesh Kanitkar

Australia's fearless brand of cricket may be tempting but India don't have to copy their style, said women's team batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar, who feels the focus should be on developing the right attitude and improving everyday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur side snapped world champions Australia's 21-match winning streak with a splendid super-over show in the second women's T20I. But since then the visitors have won back-to-back matches to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

"It's understandable that they (Aussies) are pushing the bar all the time, the men's team is doing that as well. To counter it, you need to have your own standards and maintain that," Kanitkar told reporters on the eve of the final T20I.

"Just because Australia are doing something, it does not mean we have to do it. We have to have the attitude to get better everyday, getting our level higher and higher without comparing with the other team. Their past has been different, our way of life is different. It's important to challenge ourselves and get better. The results are all secondary, we just have to keep getting better, to win those crucial games at crucial times."

In the second T20I, chasing 188 to win, India managed to tie the score with Deevika Vaidaya hitting a four off the last delivery in the stipulated 20 overs in front of a packed DY Patil crowd. Young batter Richa Ghosh and Smriti Mandhana then set a 20-run target in the super over as Australia fell short by four runs.

"We played fabulously. It's not a one-off win. With the way the situation was, it can be intimidating, but we were good enough to trust what we have and we won it."

Kanitkar, who had worked as interim coach in their series victory in Sri Lanka earlier this year, was brought back after the Board shifted the head coach Ramesh Powar to National Cricket Academy. The appointment comes with less than two months to go for the T20 World Cup in South Africa.

"I was with the team in Sri Lanka for two weeks. I know the girls pretty well from that time and that continuity helps. I know how competitive they are individually and what works for them. By talking to them, discussing with them, it definitely helps. We have been able to address a few things in such a short time. Things are turning around. I think we are on the right track," he said.

Jemimah Rodriques may not have been in the best of form but Kanitkar backed the top-order batter to come good soon.

"She has got a lot of ability, she has proven that in the past. Sometimes, it's not always about technique, it could be mental or tactical. Many times it's deeper than that. Jimmy is hitting the ball well, it's not that she's struggling to hit those bowlers. It's a work in progress and will bounce back soon," he added.