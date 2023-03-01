Delhi Capitals pacer Tara Norris is proud to represent Associate nations in WPL

American fast bowler Tara Norris, who has taken four wickets in five T20Is, is the only player from an Associate Nation in the inaugural Women's Premier League. The fast bowler was acquired by the Delhi Capitals for INR 10 Lakh in the WPL Auction in February.

Speaking ahead of the historic tournament, Norris said, "I want to do all the associate nations proud. I have a voice for those players. A lot of girls struggle with funding and facilities. I want to raise awareness for the associates and hopefully next year, more players will be involved."

Today's smiles are brought to you by the 🇺🇸 national team's support for Tara Norris ahead of #WPL 🥺💙#CapitalsUniverse #YehHaiNayiDillipic.twitter.com/cELO3r9ByO — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 1, 2023

When asked if she followed the WPL Auction, the American said, "I wasn't watching (auction) till I finished training. I got a message from Alex Hartley congratulating me for getting picked. I was really surprised and honored to be picked not only as a USA cricketer but as a representative of the Associate Nations as well."



Norris also expressed that she'll look to learn as much as she can in the WPL, "There are quite a few world-class players and luckily I'll get to train with some of them and hopefully play against a few of them. I am looking to learn and embrace as much as I can. Also, I have never been to India before. I will have to learn about the conditions and the climate here."



The Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of the WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, 05 March 2023.

