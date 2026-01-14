Delhi Capitals hold nerve to edge UP Warriorz in last-ball WPL thriller

Delhi Capitals secured their first victory of the Women’s Premier League 2026 in dramatic fashion, chasing down 155 off the final ball to defeat UP Warriorz by seven wickets in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

In a contest that swung repeatedly, Delhi Capitals held their nerve under pressure to end a winless start to the season. The chase was anchored by an authoritative innings from Lizelle Lee, who continued her rich vein of form with a 67-run knock off 44 deliveries, laced with eight fours and three sixes. Lee followed up her 86 in the previous game, once again setting the tone at the top of the order.

Despite Lee’s dominance, Delhi were taken deep as wickets at regular intervals slowed their progress. With the equation tight in the final over, Sophie Ecclestone delivered a disciplined spell, stretching the chase to the last ball. It was then that Laura Wolvaardt showed composure, striking the winning boundary to finish unbeaten on 25 and seal the result.

UP Warriorz falter after late collapse

Earlier, UP Warriorz appeared well placed to post a challenging total before a dramatic collapse in the death overs derailed their innings. From a stable position, they lost six wickets in the final five overs, managing just 24 runs to finish on 154 for eight.

Captain Meg Lanning top-scored with a fluent 54, while Harleen Deol contributed 47 in a partnership that steadied the innings. However, a controversial decision to retire out Deol late in the innings failed to provide the desired acceleration, and the lower order could not capitalise.

For Delhi Capitals, Marizanne Kapp was the standout bowler with figures of 2 for 24, while Shafali Verma chipped in with two late wickets. Shafali also played her part with the bat, scoring 36 at the top of the order.

The win gives Delhi Capitals a much-needed boost after two defeats, while UP Warriorz remain without a victory in the 2026 WPL, still searching for momentum early in the season.