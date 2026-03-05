Deeya Yadav smashes double century in U23 Women's One Day Trophy

The 16-year-old Deeya Yadav smashed a double century in the Women's U23 One Day Trophy on Thursday.

Opening the innings for Haryana, Yadav scored an unbeaten 206 in just 147 deliveries against Tripura to help her team to a massive total of 356/3 in 50 overs.

Yadav, who had appeared for the Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League earlier this year, hit 22 boundaries and seven sixes in the stellar innings.

A whopping 63.11% of her runs in the innings came via boundaries, with the ball going past the ropes every 5.07 balls.

Yadav also found able allies in opening partner Tanishka Sharma (79) and captain Sonia Mendhiya (52), both of whom scored a half-century apiece.

It also marked the second double century for Yadav in one day cricket, having previously scored one in the U15 Women's One Day Trophy in 2023.

Incidentally, even that innings had come against Tripura as she scored 213 off just 125 deliveries.

Haryana later restricted Tripura to 109/9 in their 50 overs to complete a memorable win.



