WPL Auction: Deepti Sharma returns to UP Warriorz for ₹3.20 crore

Deepti Sharma emerged as one of the biggest headline-makers of the WPL 2026 auction in New Delhi on Thursday, with UP Warriorz exercising their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain the India all-rounder for ₹3.20 crore.

The amount makes her the second-most expensive player in league history.

Mumbai Indians secured New Zealand’s all-rounder Amelia Kerr for ₹3 crore, while Gujarat Giants bought Kiwi veteran Sophie Devine for ₹2 crore.

UP Warriorz were active throughout the session, also winning a bidding battle to sign Australia’s Meg Lanning for ₹1.90 crore and using a second RTM card to bring back England spinner Sophie Ecclestone for ₹85 lakh.

Delhi Capitals picked up South African opener Laura Wolvaardt for ₹1.10 crore, and Gujarat Giants added India pacer Renuka Singh for ₹60 lakh. In a surprising twist, Australia captain Alyssa Healy went unsold.

Deepti’s return, after a tense bidding war between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, was the highlight of the auction. UP invoked RTM at a decisive moment, pulling Agra’s star all-rounder back into the squad.

The signing reinforces her value in the format and marks an emotional homecoming for the India international.

UP Warriorz entered the auction with the largest purse of ₹14.5 crore and strengthened their squad with multiple high-impact players.

More to follow...