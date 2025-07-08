Deepti Sharma on cusp of becoming world’s number one T20I bowler

Indian off-spinner Deepti Sharma has made a significant leap in the ICC Women’s T20I bowling rankings, rising to second place and is now sitting just eight rating points behind current leader Sadia Iqbal of Pakistan.

With this jump, Sharma is now on the verge of becoming the world’s number one T20I bowler for the first time in her career, a milestone that would reflect years of consistent excellence.

The 27-year-old, who has been a regular fixture in the top 10 of the ICC T20I bowling rankings for most of the past six years, has long been recognized for her reliability and impact with the ball.

Yet, despite her sustained performances, she has never reached the summit of the rankings. That may soon change, thanks to her standout three-wicket performance in the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series against England, which played a key role in her recent ranking gain.

Deepti overtook Australian pace bowler Annabel Sutherland to reclaim second place and now has a real shot at surpassing Sadia Iqbal, provided she delivers strong performances in the final two matches of the series. With momentum on her side and her form peaking, all eyes will be on Deepti as she looks to make history in the coming days.

It wasn’t just Deepti making waves in the updated rankings. Fellow Indian pacer Arundhati Reddy enjoyed a major boost, jumping 11 positions to reach joint 43rd after her own three-wicket haul in the most recent game at The Oval. Her impressive outing underlined the growing depth in India’s bowling attack, which has been pivotal in the current series.

Meanwhile, several England bowlers also made noteworthy advances. Issy Wong rose three places to tie for 57th, while Lauren Filer made one of the biggest leaps of the week, surging 21 spots to reach joint 68th. Lauren Bell, another key figure in England’s bowling setup, maintained her position at fourth in the T20I bowling rankings, continuing her solid presence among the elite.

In the batting rankings, Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues gained two spots to climb to 12th overall, following her fluent half-century in the second match of the series at Bristol. Her contribution with the bat was a vital anchor in India’s innings, reinforcing her reputation as a reliable middle-order force.

England’s opening duo of Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Sophia Dunkley also reaped the rewards of their commanding partnership at The Oval, where they shared a 137-run opening stand. Wyatt-Hodge rose three places to 14th, while Dunkley moved up four places to 26th on the T20I batter list.

Additionally, England’s premier spinner Sophie Ecclestone saw improvement in the T20I all-rounder rankings, jumping three spots to eighth after her career-best 35-run knock during the second match in Bristol. Her rise reflects her growing influence not just with the ball but also as a lower-order contributor with the bat.