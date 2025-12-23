Deepti Sharma ranked world No 1 T20I bowler

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma is ranked world No 1 T20I bowler for the first time in her career in the latest ICC Women's World Rankings released on Tuesday.

Sharma, who played a crucial role in India's ICC Women's ODI World Cup triumph last month, rose to the top of the rankings after her exploits in the ongoing T20I series Sri Lanka.

Her figures of 1/20 in the first match of the series helped her upstage Australia's Annabel Sutherland, who held the position since August earlier this year.

The off-spinner earned five rating points in the latest rankings and now has a one-point advantage over Sutherland.

ON 🔝 OF THE WORLD👑



For the first time in her career, Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma is ranked no. 1⃣ in the ICC Women's T20I Bowling rankings!#CricketTwitter | (📷: BCCI Women) pic.twitter.com/ggsdUAKmvr — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) December 23, 2025





Elsewhere, Jemimah Rodrigues climbed to top-10 of the women's T20I batters rankings after her half-century in the first match against Sri Lanka.

She gained five spots and is placed world No 9 – one spot ahead of Shafali Verma. The Indian vice captain Smriti Mandhana, meanwhile, maintained her spot at world No 3 in the format.

Mandhana, however, slipped down a spot int he ODI batters rankings as South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt reclaimed the world No 1 spot.