Deepti Sharma becomes first cricketer to take 1000 runs and 150 T20I wickets

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma etched her name in cricketing history, becoming the first-ever cricketer across the men’s and women’s game to register 1000 runs and 150 wickets in T20 Internationals on Friday.

The historic milestone came during the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram, underlining Deepti’s status as one of the most complete white-ball cricketers the sport has seen.

With a decisive three-wicket spell, Deepti also rose to joint-highest wicket-taker in women’s T20I history, drawing level with Australia’s Megan Schutt on 151 wickets.

Sri Lanka’s Kavisha Dilhari became her landmark 150th scalp, falling in the 14th over.





Deepti is also the only bowler in women's cricket to have taken more than 150 wickets in both ODIs and T20Is.

The off-spinner is currently ranked world No 1 in T20I bowling rankings, having raced to the top spot earlier this week.

In another achievement, she also overtook Australia's Ellyse Perry to break into top three bowlers with most wickets in women's cricket history.

Deepti now has 333 international wickets to her name and only trails Jhulan Goswami (355) and Katherine Sciver-Brunt (335).