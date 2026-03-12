Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh sold at base price in The Hundred auction

India's Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma were sold at their respective base price in The Hundred auction on Wednesday.

Sharma was the first Indian to be drafted, with the all-rounder snapped up by Sunrisers Leeds for £27,500 or INR 34 lakh. It will be the second franchise in the competition for Sharma, who has previously represented London Spirits.

Ghosh, the world cup winning wicketkeeper, was later picked up by Manchester Super Giants for £50,000 or INR 61 lakh.

Sharma and Ghosh will, thus, join Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, who were pre-signed before the auction, in the upcoming edition of The Hundred.

While Mandhana will play for Manchester Super Giants, Rodrigues will turn up for Southern Brave.

On the other India, a few other Indians – Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, and N Sree Charani – were left unsold.