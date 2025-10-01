"Can't say India was in trouble, I was yet to bat" – Amanjot Kaur after helping India to win over Sri Lanka

India started their 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup campaign with a 59-run win over Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday.

With India struggling at 124-6 while batting first, Deepti Sharma (53) and Amanjot Kaur (57) stitched a 103-run seventh wicket partnership to help India post a 269/8 in what was a 47th over contest with rain playing spoilsport.

India would later go on to defend the total, restricting Sri Lanka to 211/10 in 45.4 overs for a comfortable victory to their campaign opener.





Asked at the post-match conference about coming into the crease with India in trouble, Amanjot Kaur quipped: "You can't say India was in trouble, I was yet to bat."

The answer left the media room in splits before Amanjot added, "We can't focus on the result so early. 50 overs is a long match.

"It can happen that ten overs don't go in our favour and go in opponents favour, but the next ten overs can favour us," she added.

Amanjot stressed that the Indian team is taking the World Cup one match at a time.

"We had a good Day 1 and now we need to have eight more good days on the field," she said.