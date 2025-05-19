Amid reports of BCCI pullout over Pakistan-led ACC, Board denies withdrawal from Asia Cup

India will not participate in the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup this year, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) formally notifying the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) of its decision. The move comes in light of escalating political tensions with Pakistan and the recent appointment of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi as the ACC president.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the BCCI has communicated that it cannot send its team to a tournament organized under the leadership of a Pakistani minister. “The Indian team can’t play in a tournament that is organised by the ACC whose chief is a Pakistan minister. That’s the sentiment of the nation,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying.

The Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, a key platform for nurturing young talent in Asian women’s cricket, is one of the affected events. While the ACC has yet to officially respond, India’s withdrawal is expected to deal a serious blow to the competition, given India’s prominence in women's cricket and its impact on sponsorships and viewership.

The decision reflects broader diplomatic tensions between the two countries, exacerbated by the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam and ongoing friction. It also aligns with India’s consistent policy of avoiding bilateral or direct sporting engagements with Pakistan amid such conflict.

BCCI denies reports

In a statement issued to IANS, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed the reports as "purely speculative and imaginary," adding that no such discussion or decision has taken place.

“Since this morning, it has come to our notice about some news items about BCCI's decision not to participate in Asia Cup and Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, both ACC's events. Such news are devoid of any truth as till now, BCCI has not even discussed or taken any such steps regarding ensuing ACC events, leave alone writing anything to the ACC,” Saikia clarified.

He further stated that the board’s current focus is on the ongoing IPL and the upcoming series against England for both men’s and women’s teams.

“The Asia Cup matter or any other ACC event issue has not come up for discussion at any level, hence any news or report on that is purely speculative and imaginary.

It may be said that BCCI, as and when any discussion on any ACC events takes place and any important decision is reached, same will be announced through media,” Saikia added.