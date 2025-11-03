BCCI announces ₹51 Crore reward for World Cup-winning Indian Women’s Cricket Team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a record ₹51 crore cash reward for the Indian team that lifted the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 title on Sunday in Navi Mumbai.

The unprecedented announcement covers the players, coaching staff, and support personnel, marking one of the most generous rewards ever offered in Indian sport.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia described the moment as a turning point for Indian cricket. “In 1983, Kapil Dev changed the course of Indian cricket. Today, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have done the same for women’s cricket. This victory will inspire countless young girls across the country,” Saikia told ANI.

He also acknowledged Jay Shah, ICC Chairman and former BCCI Secretary, for driving systemic reforms in women’s cricket — including pay parity and a 300% increase in ICC women’s prize money announced last month.

Alongside the BCCI’s ₹51 crore bonus, the Indian team will receive USD 4.48 million (approximately ₹39.78 crore) from the ICC — the largest payout in women’s cricket history. The total prize pool of USD 13.88 million (₹123 crore) represents a nearly threefold increase from the 2022 edition.

India’s World Cup-winning campaign, capped by a thrilling victory over South Africa, has been hailed as a defining milestone that cements the team’s legacy and accelerates the sport’s growth in the country.

With financial recognition and global acclaim now matching their achievements, the 2025 champions have truly taken Indian women’s cricket “beyond the boundary.”