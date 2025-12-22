BCCI approves major pay hike for domestic women cricketers and match officials

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has approved a substantial increase in match fees for domestic women cricketers and match officials, more than doubling existing payments in a move aimed at creating a more balanced and equitable domestic cricket ecosystem.

The decision was cleared by the BCCI’s Apex Council and comes in the aftermath of India’s historic maiden Women’s ODI World Cup triumph.



Under the revised structure, senior women players competing in domestic one-day and multi-day tournaments will now earn Rs 50,000 per day if named in the playing XI, while reserves will receive Rs 25,000 per day. This marks a significant jump from the earlier rate of Rs 20,000 per match day, with reserves previously earning half that amount.

For national women’s T20 competitions, first XI players will be paid Rs 25,000 per match day, with reserves receiving Rs 12,500. According to BCCI officials, a leading domestic women cricketer participating across all formats over a full season can now earn between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 14 lakh, reflecting a notable improvement in financial security.

The revised pay structure also extends to junior women cricketers. Players in the Under-23 and Under-19 categories will be paid Rs 25,000 per day, while reserves in these age groups will receive Rs 12,500 per day.

Match officials also benefit

Match officials, including umpires and match referees, are set to see sizeable gains as well. For league-stage domestic matches, officials will earn Rs 40,000 per day. In knockout fixtures, the per-day fee will range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000, depending on the match’s level and operational demands.

As a result, umpires officiating in Ranji Trophy league matches are expected to earn approximately Rs 1.60 lakh per game, while knockout encounters could fetch between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh per match.

The BCCI believes the enhanced remuneration will improve motivation, reward performance, and strengthen the long-term foundation of domestic cricket for players and officials alike.