Women's Cricket

BCCI announces equal match fees for contracted men and women cricketers

In a landmark move, the BCCI, on Thursday, announced pay equity for contracted women cricketers in the country.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah (Source: BCCI)
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-10-27T13:13:21+05:30

In a landmark move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Thursday, announced pay equity for contracted women cricketers in the country. This means that women cricketers contracted centrally by the BCCI will now receive equal pay as their male counterparts as match fees.

"I am pleased to announce BCCI's first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity for our contracted BCCI women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian cricket," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.


"The BCCI women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR. 15 lakh), ODI (INR. 6 lakh), T20I (INR. 3 lakh). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind," Shah added.

