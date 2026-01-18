Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil return as BCCI announces squad for India tour to Australia

BCCI, on Saturday, announced India’s squad for the upcoming multi-format tour of Australia, comprising three ODIs, three T20Is and one Test.

The series will take place across six cities in Australia, starting with the T20I series on 15th February to the one-off test match from March 6 to 9.

This will be the first international series for India, with Harmanpreet Kaur continuing to lead the side in white ball format, alongside Smriti Mandhana as the vice-captain.

After a solid performance in the ongoing WPL, the Women’s Selection Committee has called back Bharti Fulmali and Shreyanka Patil to the T20I Squad.

On the other hand, G Kamalini, Vaishnavi Sharma and Kashvee Gautam have been picked up for the ODI team.

Indian Squad for Australia Series

T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil

ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol

The squad for the Test will be picked later.

Schedule for the India tour of Australia (All Timings in IST)

15 February - 1st T20I - 1:30 PM

19 February - 2nd T20I - 1:30 PM

21 February - 3rd T20I - 2:00 PM

24 February - 1st ODI - 9:00 AM

27 February - 2nd ODI - 9:00 AM

01 March - 3rd ODI - 9:00 AM

6-9 March - First and only test match - 11:00 AM