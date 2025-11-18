Bangladesh cricket captain takes dig at Harmanpreet Kaur after assault allegations

Days after pacer Jahanara Alam accused Nigar Sultana Joy of physically assaulting younger players in the team, the latter took a jibe India's world cup winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Nigar Sultana Joy, the Bangladesh women's cricket captain, referred to the incident in 2023, where Harmanpreet Kaur smashed stumps in anger during India's tour of Bangladesh then.

"Why would I hit anyone? I mean, why would I strike the stumps with my bat? Am I Harmanpreet, that I would go around hitting the stumps like that? Why would I do it? In my personal space, if I’m cooking or something, I might bang my bat around, I might hit my helmet – that’s my own business," said Nigar Sultana Joy as per Daily Cricket.

"But why would I do something like that to someone else? Why would I get physical? Just because someone says so? You can ask the other players or anyone else whether I’ve ever done anything like that," she added.

Nigar Sultana Joy, who recently captained Bangladesh at the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup in India, was accused by pacer Jahanara Alam of physically assaulting junior players.

Alam, who is currently settled in Australia, said in an interview that youngsters from the team reached out to her, regarding the situation.

Nigar Sultana Joy has since defended herself publicly multiple times. She had even questioned Alam's relationship with another woman in the process.