India to host Australia women's team for an ODI series before the World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Thursday, announced that Indian women's cricket will host Australia for a three-match ODI series in September 2025.

The series will act as a vital preparation tour for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, which India will host later in the year.

All three matches will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 14, 17, and 20. The series provides both teams with an opportunity to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the World Cup on home soil.

This will be the first ODI series between the two sides since December 2024, when India toured Australia for a three-match series. The hosts dominated that encounter, securing a comprehensive 3-0 series victory.

The bilateral series comes at a crucial time as both teams look to build momentum heading into the World Cup. For India, playing at home will provide valuable match practice in familiar conditions.

Schedule:

1st ODI - September 14, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

2nd ODI - September 17, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

3rd ODI - September 20, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

The series will be followed by the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, where India will aim to capitalize on home advantage.