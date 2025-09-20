Australia Women overpower India in high-scoring third ODI to seal series in New Delhi

India Women fell short by 43 runs in the series-deciding third ODI against Australia Women at New Delhi on Saturday, handing the visitors a 2-1 series victory.

Australia posted a mammoth 412 all out, their joint-highest innings total and the highest-ever against India, powered by Beth Mooney’s explosive 138 off 75 balls.

Mooney’s innings included 23 fours and a six, anchored by a 106-run third-wicket stand with Ellyse Perry (68 off 70 balls). Georgia Voll provided a solid start with 81 off 61 balls, setting the platform for the massive total.

India’s brave chase falls short as Australia clinches victory and the series in New Delhi.



🇦🇺 Australia Women: 412/10 (47.5)

🇮🇳 India Women: 369/10 (47.0)

India’s reply began brightly with Smriti Mandhana producing her second-fastest century in women’s ODIs, reaching 100 in just 50 balls, surpassing Karen Rolton’s 57-ball record set against South Africa in 2000-01. Mandhana’s innings featured 17 fours and five sixes. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur contributed 52 off 35 balls in a 121-run stand for the second wicket.

However, after Mandhana’s dismissal, India struggled to maintain momentum. Deepti Sharma (72 off 58 balls) and Sneh Rana added 65 for the eighth wicket, offering a brief resurgence, but the chase faltered at 369 in 47 overs.

Despite Mandhana’s heroics, Australia’s bowlers held firm to secure a 43-run win, extending their dominance over India in ODIs.

The victory also marked Australia Women’s 11th bilateral series win over India, highlighting their continued supremacy in women’s cricket.