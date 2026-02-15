AUS-W vs IND-W T20 2026: Arundhati Reddy’s 4/22 powers India to DLS win over Australia

India Women began their T20 series against Australia with a 21-run win via the DLS method in a rain-affected opener at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The victory was built on a standout bowling performance led by Arundhati Reddy, who claimed a career-best 4/22. Australia, ranked world No. 1, were bowled out for 133 in 18 overs after opting to bat first.

India struck early through Renuka Singh, who dismissed Beth Mooney and applied pressure with a tight spell.

Ellyse Perry’s 20 and Georgia Wareham’s top score of 30 offered resistance, but regular wickets stalled Australia’s progress. Reddy removed Perry and Phoebe Litchfield in quick succession and later ended Wareham’s innings, sparking a collapse that saw the hosts lose their final five wickets for just 12 runs.

Rain halts chase with India ahead on DLS

Chasing 134, India made a steady start before Shafali Verma accelerated, scoring 21 with a six and a boundary in a brisk cameo. At 50/1 in 5.1 overs, rain interrupted play. Under the DLS calculation, India were well ahead of the required 29/1 at that stage, and persistent showers forced the match to be called off.

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues were unbeaten when the game ended, ensuring India secured their eighth T20 win over Australia in 36 meetings.

The three-match series now moves to Canberra for the second fixture at Manuka Oval on Thursday, before concluding in Adelaide on Saturday.