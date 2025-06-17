Anaya Bangar urges BCCI, ICC to embrace transgender inclusion in cricket

In a rare and courageous step, Indian cricketer Anaya Bangar, daughter of former India all-rounder and coach Sanjay Bangar, has ignited a vital conversation in the world of cricket. Anaya has publicly released her personal medical reports while appealing to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) to revisit and reform their current policies on transgender inclusion in women’s cricket.

Through a powerful statement on social media, Anaya made her stance clear: she is not seeking sympathy or special treatment, but rather fairness rooted in medical science and transparency. Her decision to go public with her medical documentation and transition journey has sparked widespread dialogue on how sports organizations across the world are handling gender identity and athlete eligibility.





A Brave Call for Transparency and Reform

Anaya’s message was more than just personal, it was a call to action. She stated that restrictive policies based on outdated assumptions about transgender women have unfairly limited athletes like her from progressing in their careers, despite undergoing medical transition and receiving professional clearance.

“This is not a political statement,” Anaya wrote. “It is a scientifically-backed request to center data over fear, evidence over assumption, and transparency over speculation.”

She expressed deep frustration over how the system continues to marginalize transgender athletes by not updating rules in accordance with modern medical standards. Her plea aims to bring fairness into the regulatory framework, allowing athletes to compete based on real physiological data rather than rigid gender binaries.

Medical Evidence Supporting Her Appeal

One of the most striking aspects of Anaya’s statement was the scientific rigor she presented. Her decision to share her medical reports publicly was guided by the intent to demonstrate the physical effects of hormone therapy (HRT) and how they align her with cisgender female athletes.

Anaya’s findings, drawn from regular testing and consultations with medical professionals, revealed that:

Her haemoglobin levels, glucose regulation, and athletic power output fall within or in some cases, below the standard ranges found in cisgender female athletes.

Her muscle mass, speed, and endurance have all significantly declined due to prolonged HRT, which she has adhered to consistently.

These physiological changes not only affirm her identity but also disprove the myth that transgender women retain competitive advantages after transition.

“Hormone therapy works,” Anaya explained. “My performance metrics show that my physiology now mirrors that of any other woman athlete. I’ve put my body through immense change, not for any edge, but to belong in a system that still hasn’t fully acknowledged us.”

What She’s Asking From BCCI and ICC

In her statement, Anaya laid out a clear, respectful, and constructive roadmap for how cricket’s governing bodies can lead the way in creating inclusive yet competitive sports environments. She called upon the BCCI and ICC to take the following steps:

Open a transparent, informed dialogue on the inclusion of transgender women in women’s cricket, grounded in up-to-date medical science, performance analysis, and ethical principles.

Consider sport-specific eligibility criteria, such as minimum hormone therapy durations, testosterone suppression timelines, haemoglobin thresholds, and physical performance benchmarks to ensure a level playing field.

Engage medical experts, legal advisors, athletes, and inclusion advocates in developing a clear policy that balances fairness with equal opportunity.

She emphasized that inclusion does not mean ignoring competitiveness, it means measuring it responsibly and transparently.

“Inclusion isn’t about erasing fairness,” Anaya said. “It’s about defining fairness with evidence not fear. Let’s use real data to evaluate athletes, not outdated myths or misconceptions.”

Why Anaya Went Public With Her Reports

For many athletes, releasing private medical information might seem extreme. But for Anaya, this was an act of necessity. She clarified that her decision to make her reports public was not about publicity, personal gain, or political activism. Instead, it was a bold step taken to promote truth, transparency, and trust.

“I’m not doing this to seek sympathy. I’m doing this because we need to talk about fairness the right way with data, with honesty, and with compassion,” she explained.

Anaya said she wants to ensure that future transgender athletes don’t have to choose between their identity and their dream.

Request for a Dialogue with Authorities

In a concluding note, Anaya expressed her wish to engage in person with officials from both the BCCI and ICC. She requested a formal opportunity to present her findings, discuss scientific implications, and collaborate on policy changes that could become a global benchmark.

“I would deeply appreciate the chance to meet with representatives from the BCCI or ICC,” she said. “Not just to share my experience, but to help design a future where athletes are evaluated on real performance metrics not myths or fears.”

Her appeal stands as a reminder that sports must evolve with time. As debates on gender inclusion intensify globally across various sports, Anaya Bangar has positioned herself as a voice for a new era one that celebrates both fairness and inclusion, without compromise.