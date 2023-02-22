WPL: Alyssa Healy named captain of UP Warriorz

Australian batter Alyssa Healy is named as the captain of UP Warriorz in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. UP Warriorz open their campaign on 5 March, with the second game of the day when they face the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium.

Currently playing for Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup, Alyssa Healy has played 139 T20 internationals for Australia scoring 2,446 runs with one century and 14 fifties.

One of the senior-most members of the dominant Australian side, Healy has been a key cog in the wheel and is known to reserve her best performances for the biggest stages, such as the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup Final in Melbourne, where a record-breaking 86,000 people watched Australia win their fifth title.



Healy, who holds the record for the most runs scored in an innings in Women’s T20Is with an unbeaten 61-ball 148 against Sri Lanka, has won the Women’s T20 World Cup five times with Australia.

The 32-year-old has also won the Women’s ODI World twice in her illustrious career. In 2018, Healy was named ICC T20 Player of the Year after her outstanding performances that drove her nation to a fourth ICC World T20 title.

In 2020, Healy was Player of the Match in Australia's T20 World Cup Final victory over India at the MCG.



“I am delighted to have the chance to captain the UP Warriorz in the inaugural edition of the historic WPL that will be played in Mumbai. The WPL is a tournament we have all been keenly waiting on, and the UP Warriorz have a fantastic squad, waiting to make a splash once things get going. We have a good mix of experience and youth along with the ability and look forward to putting on a show for our fans. We are here to win and be ruthless in our brand of cricket,” said captain Alyssa Healy.

The UP Warriorz is coached by England’s Jon Lewis and has Anju Jain as the assistant coach, while former Australian cricketers Ashley Noffke is the bowling coach and 4-time World Champion Lisa Sthalekar is the team’s mentor.