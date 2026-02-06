Winter Olympics 2026: 2-member Indian squad in Milano Cortina – Preview

After weeks of uncertainty surrounding the Indian contingent for the 2026 Winter Olympics, a two-athlete squad is set to compete in Milano Cortina.

Arif Khan, the alpine skiier who made his Olympic debut four years ago in Beijing, will be the flag bearer for India in the opening ceremony on Friday.

He'll be joined by Stanzin Lundup, who will compete in cross country skiing at the Games.

While Khan had qualified on the basis of his world ranking, Lundup will reach the Italian city after a long drawn out legal battle with fellow Indian army skiier Manjeet.

India's has never won a medal at the Winter Olympics. While a medal might be a far fetched idea, the duo of Khan and Lundup will be expected to put up a good show.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will feature a total of 16 sports, including a new sport in ski mountaineering.

The 16 sports are: Alpine skiing, Cross country skiing, Luge, Biathlon, Nordic combined, Bobsleigh, Short Track Speed Skating, Skeleton, Curling, Ski Jumping, Figure Skating, Freestyle Skiing, Snowboarding, Ice Hockey, Speed Skating, and Ski Mountaineering.

India's Schedule

February 16: Men's Slalom

February 13: Men's 10m Freestyle Individual

Where to Watch?

The broadcast details for the 2026 Winter Olympics in India are yet not available.