India to host Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating for first time

Dehradun: India is all set to host the 2025 Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy here at the Himadri Ice Rink later this month from 20 August to 23 August.

This event marks this country’s first steps towards giving winter sports national recognition. Himadri Ice Rink, which recently reopened after being shut down after the 2011 South Asian Winter Games due to high maintenance costs.

The same venue hosted the 20th Nationals of Speed & Figure Skating Championship in June earlier this year.

While it's the first time an international ice skating event is being hosted in India, this also opens the door for more championships of the same sport in the coming years.

Organised by the Ice Skating Association of India (ISAI) and sanctioned by the International Skating Union (ISU), over 15 Asian countries will compete in the continental competition.

A total of nine distances ranging from 222m to 5000m across individual & relay age categories will transpire in the Open Trophy.

"We’re proud to welcome countries like Japan, China, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Mongolia, Vietnam, Chinese Taipei, and others to this first-of-its-kind event in India", said Mr. Amitabh Sharma, ISAI President to The Bridge.

"All winter sports in India are still at a very nascent stage of growth, especially ice sports. The only evolving narrative has been around natural ice rinks like frozen lakes at high altitudes during winters, where sports like short track and figure skating are practiced," he added while addressing the potential growth of winter sports in India.

While the infrastructure to host this level of an international event is sufficed by the sole Olympic-sized ice rink in the country, Mr. Sharma said, "Our goal is to develop more infrastructure and bring in more international ice skating events, including a Junior World Cup by 2027."

India is building a contingent with 90 skaters across age categories and disciplines who are currently in the training camp at the Himadri Ice Rink.

Nayana Sri Talluri, multiple-time international medalist and a national champion in short track speed skating, is eyeing a medal in the event.

"I personally want to clock my best time in the heats of the 500m race and eventually make it to the finals," she said.

"Our training is going pretty well here in Dehradun. We have an international coach from Korea to guide us ahead of the Asian Open Trophy", she added.



