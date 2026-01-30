2026 Winter Olympics: Delhi High Court directs IOA, Ministry to add petitioner Manjeet to Indian contingent

Just a week ahead of the opening ceremony, the Delhi High Court has directed the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Indian Olympic Association, and the ad-hoc committee of Ski and Snow Federation of India to add cross country skier Manjeet into the Indian contingent for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Manjeet had filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court last week, alleging that he was overlooked in favour of Stanzin Lundup to represent India at the quadrennial games despite being higher ranked.

Manjeet, in his prayer to the court, had requested that his name be added in the Indian contingent for the 2026 Winter Olympics and his exclusion be termed "arbitrary, illegal, and violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India."

In a judgement pronounced on Friday after hearing all the involved parties, the Delhi High Court noted that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the ad-hoc committee running Ski and Snowboard India (SSI) had failed in its duties.

It also asked the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to ensure that all necessary action is taken to accommodate Manjeet in the Indian contingent, despite just seven days left for the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

"It is held that the selection process is manifestly arbitrary and unfair, and respondent Nos. 1 (IOA) and 2 (SSI) have failed in their duty as the Supervisory body," the judgement read.

"Although this Court has taken note of the respondents’ submission that the impugned selection process has culminated and that consequential arrangements have already been acted upon, however, since respondent Nos. 1 and 2 have failed in their duty towards the petitioner, respondent No. 3 (Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports) is directed to try and make all reasonable efforts to ensure that the 21 petitioner is permitted to participate in the XXV Olympic Winter Games, Milano Cortina 2026," it further added.

The court also ordered IOA and SSI to take immediate measures and provide full support to the Ministry in making the required arrangements.

The entire legal battle stemmed from how the basic quota India had won in cross country skiing was allocated. The quota was won by Stanzin Lundup with his performance at the 2025 FIS Nordic World C’ships. Manjeet had not competed in the tournament.

As per the rules of the International Ski Federation (FIS), the basic quota belongs to the National Olympic Committee and not an individual athlete.

The IOA and SSI asserted that Stanzin Lundup was selected on the basis of his performance at the World Championships and that Manjeet not competing at the event was a non-fulfilment of the essential requirement of competing at World Championships.

They also noted that even in case of a Late Athlete Replacement (LAR), the substitute athlete’s name must be present in the long list which was submitted to the International Olympic Committee in September 2025.

Manjeet’s name was not present in the long list either.

The IOA and SSI also contended that with the timelines the Conditions of Participation, confirmation of quota allocation, and reallocation by the Organising Committee already expired, it isn’t feasible to add Manjeet’s name in the Indian contingent.

Manjeet, on his part, argued that the qualification period was active from 1 June 2024 to 18 January, 2026 and that as per Rule 5 of FIS Cross Country Skiing Rules 2025-26, a competitor’s FIS points are calculated as the average of his/her last five best results in distance competitions over the preceding 12 months.

As per this, Manjeet has a better average score.

The petitioner also argued there was a lack of transparency on the selection criteria from the IOA and SSI, which is mandated by a Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Notification from March 2025.

With the timelines for quota allocation and reallocation having expired and the IOA having already forwarded Stanzin Lundup’s name for the 2026 Winter Olympics, it now remains to be seen how the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports tackles the issue.