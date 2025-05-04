World Youth Weightlifting C'ships: Parv Chaudhary wins bronze in men's 96 Kg

Indian weightlifter Parv Chaudhary clinched the bronze medal in the men's 96 kg category at the 2025 IWF World Youth Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru, on Saturday.

Parv, 17, set two national records in the youth 96 kg men's category, bettering his own record of total lift by 4 Kg to 315 Kg and also improved his clean and jerk record by 5 Kg to 175 Kg.

He, however, could not better his snatch national record of 141 Kg and only managed the best snatch of 140 Kg, missing out on a potential silver medal by 1 Kg to Ysiam Akmyradov of Turkmenistan.

He was the second male player to win a medal for India after Harsabardhan's bronze on the opening day.

Meanwhile, Sunil Singh finished in sixth position in the men's 61 kg division with a total lift of 245 Kg.

With this, India finished the Youth Championships with three bronze medals, whereas there will be no medals for India at the Junior World Championships.

Medalists:

Women's 40 Kg - Jyoshna Sabar - 128 Kg (56+72)

Men's 49 Kg - Harsabardhan Sahu - 197 Kg (87+110)

Men's 96 Kg - Parv Chaudhary - 315 Kg (140+175)