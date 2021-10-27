Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu sets sights on second world championship title

After the high of the Tokyo Games, India's Olympic silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has turned her focus on winning a second world championship title and is ironing out the chinks in her armour ahead of the event. Chanu had clinched the gold at the world championships in 2017 but since then a medal at the event has eluded her.

She was unable to defend her title a year later after she decided to give the tournament a miss due to a back issue and in 2019, she missed the bronze by a whisker. The event was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but it is slated to take place between December 7 to 17 in Tashkent and Chanu is all geared up. "I am working on my shortcomings and weakness in the technique in training. I will be trying my best to become a world champion a second time," Chanu told PTI. Chanu, who holds the world record in the clean and jerk event in the 49kg category after she successfully heaved 119kg in the Asian Championship last year, has struggled to stay at par with her Chinese opponents in the snatch section. The 27-year-old has, in her own words, struggled while lifting weights in the snatch due to an imbalance that affects her right shoulder and back. "I have a world record in clean and jerk soy will focus on snatch in the worlds championships. I have to increase me wight in the snatch section," she said. Chanu had also consulted Dr. Aaron Horschig, a former weightlifter-turned-physical therapist and strength and conditioning coach in the US, which helped her immensely in winning the silver medal at Tokyo.

