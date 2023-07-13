Weightlifter Gyaneshwari dreams of overtaking Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu remains an inspiration to all Indian athletes, but there are some who are plotting a takeover. Like Gyaneshwari Yadav, who won the 49kg gold at the ongoing Commonwealth Championships in New Delhi in Mirabai's absence with a total effort of 178kg (78kg+98kg) this week.

Gyaneshwari competes in the same weight class as Mirabai — 49kg. In fact, the 20-year-old finished second to the former world champion during a ranking series last year. Now, the girl from Chhatisgarh is starting to harbour hopes of overtaking her idol.



“Mira didi is my inspiration and she is also a fighter (in the 49kg). So I always believe that one day I will leave her behind. Watching her is very motivating. She had created a world record in 49kg and I want to do the same,” Gyaneshwari told PTI.

Gyanshwari trains at NIS Patiala along with Mirabai, who is currently undergoing a 65-day training camp in St Louis, USA.



“Now, I meet her every day and she always meets me so nicely. I have learned a lot from seeing her train, her professionalism, and dedication while training gives me a lot of motivation. She has taken Indian weightlifting to the Olympic level and it’s a huge thing. I also want to create history for my country at the Olympics," Gyaneshwari added.

While Gyaneshwari will be seen at the junior Asian Championships later this month, she missed out on the Asian Games, where Mirabai will represent India in the 49kg weight class.

“This time Asian Games Mira didi is there but next edition I will be there for sure,” she said oozing confidence.

Gyaneshwari hails from Bhondiya village in Chhattisgarh. Her father Deepak Yadav was into bodybuilding but due to financial constraints, he gave up his passion. However, when his daughter decided to pursue weightlifting he was super supportive.

Initially, Gyaneshwari started out as a powerlifter but when she saw weightlifting she was enamoured by the sport.

The family struggled with their finances during the pandemic with supplements costing a fortune. But Deepak, who now works as an electrician, continued supporting his daughter’s dream.

(With PTI inputs)