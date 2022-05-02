Weightlifting
Harshada Sharad wins India's first-ever gold medal in Junior Weightlifting World Championships
Competing in the Women's 45kg category, Indian Harshada Sharad wins a gold medal in Junior Weighlifting World Championships, with a total lift of 153.
Weightlifter Harshada Sharad Garud creates history on Monday, by becoming the first-ever Indian to win a gold medal in the Junior World Weightlifting Championships in Heraklion, Greece.
Competing in the women's 45kg category, the 16-year-old lifted a total of 153kg (Clean & Jerk 83 kg + Snatch 70kg) to win the title in the field of eight competitors on the opening day of the competition.
The 70kg-effort in snatch earned Harshada a top-of-the-podium finish while she was second-best in the clean and jerk section, behind Turkey's Bektas Cansu (85kg), who took the home the silver medal with an overall effort of 150kg (65kg+85 kg).
The other Indian in the field, Anjali Patel finished fifth overall with a total effort of 148kg (67kg+81kg).
Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental and World Championships. But, just one medal – for total lift – is awarded in the Olympics.
Harshada had bagged the under-17 girls' 45kg youth title with an aggregate of 139kg at the Khelo India Youth Games in 2020.
An eight-member Indian team is competing at the IWF junior men's and women's World Weightlifting Championships, The Indian team comprises six women and two men.
With inputs from PTI