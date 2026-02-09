N. Ajith equals national record at IWLF National Weightlifting C'ships

The sixth day of the IWLF National Youth, Junior, and Senior Weightlifting Championships saw exceptional displays of strength and precision as the Men's 71 kg category took center stage at the Yadav Farm House. Athletes across the Youth, Junior, and Senior divisions competed simultaneously, delivering record-setting performances and intense podium battles.

N Ajith, representing the Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), captivated the crowd in the men’s 71kg senior category by breaking the National Snatch Record. This feat solidifies his status as one of India's premier lifters as the nation looks toward the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

N Ajith (RSPB) clinched the top spot with a commanding total of 320 kg, highlighted by a 145 kg Snatch and a category-best 175 kg Clean & Jerk. T Madhavan (RSPB) followed closely with a total of 317 kg, matching Ajith’s 175 kg in the Clean & Jerk but falling slightly short in the Snatch at 142 kg. Yash Khandagale (MHR) secured the bronze medal with a total lift of 300 kg.

The Junior division was led by Maharashtra’s Yash Khandagale, who balanced his performance across both the Junior and Senior sections. He took the Junior gold medal with a total of 300 kg (138 kg Snatch / 162 kg Clean & Jerk).

Abhinob Gogoi (SSCB) earned silver with a total of 276 kg, including a strong 123 kg Snatch. Kallol Mal (W.B.) completed the podium with a total of 270 kg to take the bronze.

The Youth Men’s 71 kg category featured rising stars, with Abhinob Gogoi leading the pack for the Services Sports Control Board. Abhinob Gogoi (SSCB) dominated the Youth section, securing gold with a total of 276 kg. His performance included a 123 kg Snatch and 153 kg Clean & Jerk, both ranking first in the division.

Richin Chongrujui (SSCB) followed his teammate to take silver with a total of 260 kg. Ambuj Shukla (U.P.) thrilled the home crowd by securing the bronze medal with a total of 254 kg.

The IWLF National Championships continue through February 14, 2026, featuring the nation’s top weightlifting talent across all age categories.