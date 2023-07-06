'Mirabai Chanu is 95% fit'- Federation president Sahdev Yadav

New Delhi: Recovering from a thigh injury, Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu is now '95 percent fit' but will not be a part of the Commonwealth Championships this month, confirmed Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) President Sahdev Yadav on Thursday.

Currently, Mirabai is in St Louis, USA, for a two months camp for recovery and will be competing in World Championships and Asian Games in September.

"Mirabai had a little injury; she is undergoing rehab in St Louis. She is 95 percent fit now and training well," Yadav told reporters on Thursday.

"About a month-and-a-half ago, Mirabai had complained of a problem in her thigh. So we immediately made preparations to send her to the US," he added.

Chanu has been consulting Dr. Aron Horschig, a former weightlifter-turned-physical therapist and strength and conditioning coach, since 2020.

"Mirabi Chanu needs to be protected till the Paris Olympics. She has to cut down on her weight to become 49kg before the competition. For the same reason, competing frequently is not good for her," Yadav said.

Dr. Horsching can sort out the imbalance issue of Mirabai Chanu that affected her snatch technique.

The IWLF is gearing up to host the Commonwealth Senior, Junior, and Youth Championships in Greater Noida from July 12 and the Asian Youth and Junior Championships at the same venue from July 28.

The World Championships are scheduled for September 4 in Riyadh, and the Asian Games will begin less than 20 days later in Hangzhou, China, on September 23.



While the Asian Games are not a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics, an Asiad medal is the only silverware that the Manipuri hasn't won.

With both tournaments close by, missing any of them is not an option for Mirabai, as any lifter must compete in the 2023 World Championships and the 2024 World Cup.