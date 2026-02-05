With 3 national records in a day, Mirabai Chanu shifts focus to 2026 Asian Games

Modinagar: The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu kick-started her 2026 season in style, setting three new national records in women's 48kg at the National Weightlifting Championships here in Modinagar on Wednesday.

She lifted 89kg in snatch, an all-time best despite competing in a weight class below her usual 49kg. A successful 116kg lift in clean and jerk, which is an Indian national record in women's 48kg, took her total to 205kg for the gold medal.

The effort equalled her 49kg personal best of 205kg, which was registered at the Asian Championships five years ago.

The 49kg weight class was officially omitted from the International Weightlifting Federation's roster last year.

"I am very happy with the performance. Despite a drop from 49kg to 48kg, my performance has improved," an elated Chanu told The Bridge after her title win.

She started the day with an 86kg snatch lift before improving it comfortably by 3kg in the next attempt.

Chanu has long been among the world's best weightlifters in the Clean and Jerk category, but snatch was always a pain point. Five years after her previous best of 88kg in the discipline, she has finally shown some progress and remains optimistic about improving further.

"I had never lifted 90m even in my training, and this is my personal best," said Chanu. "I am happy that I finally surpassed 88kg after so long.

"I hope to cross the 90m in the coming tournaments," she added.

Chanu tried to lift 91kg with her third lift at the National Championships, but wasn't able to convert, with the barbell slipping off her hands.

"As the federation made it compulsory to participate in Nationals, we were just trying to reach as close as possible to 90Kg, but still I feel it should been cleared," said her coach Vijay Sharma.

Focus on the Asian Games

Chanu has been the Indian weightlifting stalwart for nearly a decade now, having won an Olympic medal in Tokyo, three World Championship medals, and 3 Commonwealth Games medals.

Yet, a medal at the Asian Games remains elusive for the diminutive weightlifter. The upcoming 2026 Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, might be her last and the biggest chance to finally end the chase.

The biggest challenge for Chanu would be the need to switch back to 49kg for the Asian Games, after competing in 48kg throughout the year.

"I will keep my weight within 48 Kg till the Commonwealth Games, but within two months of it, there are Asian Games, which is in 49 kg, so I will have to switch back," noted Chanu.

The 31-year-old from Manipur has her eyes firmly set on the Asian Games; everything else is on the back burner for now, including the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"My main target is the Asian Games, and after that, I will make a decision, or I will think about the Olympics," she said.

Coach Sharma also echoed the same sentiment.

"Commonwealth, if everything goes well, we will do it easily," he said. "But the real challenge is Asiad.

"All her competitors will train for 49Kg but she will have a little time in that category," he added.

The year has only just begun; yet with the challenges ahead, an ageing but wiser Mirabai Chanu and coach seem to be on the right track.