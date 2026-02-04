Mirabai Chanu smashes three National Records at IWLF National Weightlifting C'ships

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom delivered a dominant performance on the opening days of the IWLF National Youth, Junior, and Senior Weightlifting Championships 2025-26, rewriting the national record books in the Senior Women’s 48 kg category at Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Competing at the Yadav Farm House venue, Mirabai produced a flawless series of lifts to claim the gold medal, setting new national records in all three segments. She lifted 89 kg in the snatch, followed by a powerful 116 kg in the clean and jerk, finishing with a combined total of 205 kg. Her total placed her well clear of the rest of the field and marked one of the standout performances of the championships so far.

The national championships officially began on February 3 with an opening ceremony attended by senior officials from the Indian Weightlifting Federation and Indian Olympic Association, along with athletes and coaches from across the country. Around 790 lifters from 30 states and union territories, as well as three departmental boards, are competing in the 12-day event that runs until February 14.

Mirabai’s performance comes after her return to the 48 kg category following changes to Olympic weight divisions. Earlier in the season, she won a silver medal at the 2025 World Weightlifting Championships in Norway with a total lift of 199 kg, underlining her consistent form on the international stage.

Strong podium finishes across age groups

In the Senior Women’s 48 kg category, Radha Soni of the All India Police Sports Control Board secured silver with a total of 183 kg, while Komal Kohar of the Railway Sports Promotion Board claimed bronze with 182 kg.

The championships also saw competitive action in the junior and youth categories. Vani Puri of Punjab topped the Junior Women’s 48 kg podium, while Pungni Tara of SSCB won gold in the Youth 48 kg division. In the Women’s 44 kg Youth category, Parishmita Gogoi emerged victorious, highlighting the depth of emerging talent in Indian weightlifting as the national event continues.