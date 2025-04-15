Mirabai Chanu dons new role as athlete representative

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu was on Tuesday elected as the chairperson of Indian Weightlifting Federation's athletes commission.

Chanu described her appointment as an opportunity to 'uphold the one of fellow weightlifters'.

“The opportunity to represent and uphold the voice of fellow weightlifters is a matter of great pride for me,” Chanu, the first Indian weightlifter to win a silver medal at the Olympics, said in a release.

She thanks Sahdev Yadav and the Indian Weightlifting Federation in a statement.

"I express my immense gratitude to the Indian Weightlifting Federation for electing me as the Chairperson of the Athletes Commission of the federation. I am extremely grateful to Sahdev Yadav Sir for showcasing faith in me. I also thank the committee members for unanimously voting for me. The opportunity to represent and uphold the voice of fellow weightlifters is a matter of great pride for me. I also wish to thank my coach Vijay Sir, for their constant support and guidance over the years."

Additionally, she indicated that she will take the 'role seriously.'

"I pledge to take the responsibilities that come with the role seriously. I will work towards spreading the athletes' voice and viewpoints across all key channels to ensure we can continue to dedicatedly focus on the sport without being distracted by external factors."