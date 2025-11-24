Support us even when we lose: Mirabai Chanu

It is not every day that an athlete of Mirabai Chanu’s stature opens up, and when the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist did, it wasn’t about the medals that she has won but about the journey that shaped her career.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the FICCI Turf 2025 Global Sports Summit in the capital on Friday, Mirabai opened up about her journey long before the world knew her and emphasized how moral support can shape an athlete’s path.

“I remember, when I won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, so many people came to the airport to welcome me. But when I returned from the Asian Games, injured and without winning a medal, there was no one at the airport,” Mirabai shared, reflecting how quickly public support fades when an athlete is struggling.

“We need constant support when we win and even more when we lose,” Mirabai added.

Mirabai had sustained a hip injury during the Hangzhou Asian Games and had returned empty-handed.

Family support

“I belong to a small village, which is 24-25 km from Imphal. Just reaching the training centre was a task in itself. But I am lucky my family wanted me to pursue sports. One day, I felt that I should go into sports. And my mother immediately said yes,” the 31-year-old said.

For Mirabai, sports was a family tradition; her parents and two brothers played football.

“The journey to my training centre was very long and it was even tough, me being a girl,” Mirabai, world champion and three-time Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, said.

“But my mother insisted, and I told myself I would fulfil her dream. There was a truck that passed through our area. I would place my bicycle on the truck, sit inside, and go to the training centre every day. I wanted to become something for my family. And for India,” she added.

And that is how Mirabai’s long journey into sports began.

Every evening, when the training ended, Mirabai would cycle 25 km back home.

Yet, there were no complaints, only a will to represent the country and follow the path that leads her into turning her family’s dream into reality.

“It was very difficult when I started. But once I started winning, people recognised me and sponsors, SAI, federation came to support,” she recalled.

“But if support had come early, during the hardest time, I could have won many more medals for India,” she said.

Support them early, support them young

Taking a cue from her personal experience, Mirabai emphasized the importance of nurturing future stars.

“We must focus on the next generation of athletes. And ensure they receive support on time and are given access to all facilities. That is when our athletes will win more medals at the international level,” she concluded.