Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi to end conflict in Manipur

Olympic silver medalist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take cognizance of the ongoing conflict in Manipur and bring an end to it on Monday.

Manipur is suffering from an ethnic crisis where the Meitei and Kuki communities are involved in ethnic clashes since May 3 and more than 200 people have lost their lives so far.

Currently training in the USA, Mirabai Chanu said that the athletes in the northeastern state have been affected by the conflict as they can't train given the prevailing situation.

In a video posted on her Twitter handle, Mirabai said," Peace is yet to return as the conflict in Manipur completes three months. Many athletes are unable to train because of the situation back home. We have lost so many lives in this conflict.

"I request Hon'ble Prime Minister and Home Minister to kindly help and save our state Manipur."

"I want to appeal to the Prime Minister and Home Minster to take notice of this situation and bring an end to this conflict as soon as possible. This will save all the people of Manipur and bring back peace like early times.

Chanu, who won a silver medal in the 49 kg weight category at Tokyo, said she is unable to stop herself from thinking about her home state.

"Despite training in the USA, my thoughts always go back to home in Manipur," she said.

The ethnic clashes broke out in the state on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 percent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while the tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 percent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

Mirabai Chanu will feature in the upcoming World Championships and Asian Games after completing her rehab in the USA.