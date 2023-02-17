Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting and Cycling events to take place this month

The Khelo India National Ranking Women Weightlifting Tournament for Senior, Junior & Youth Women (3rd Phase) is set to be held at the Patliputra Sports Complex, Kankarbagh, Patna from February 18–24. The women’s events are taking place under the Khelo India Sports for Women component of the Government of India’s flagship program, Khelo India.

These tournaments are supported by the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. A total amount of Rs 1.47 Crore has been approved for 3 Women’s Weightlifting tournaments and it includes a total sum of Rs 48.3 Lakh for the top 8 ranked Weightlifters across 10 weight categories in all age groups.

Around 400 Weightlifters will participate in the Weightlifting league 3rd Phase in Patna.

The Khelo India Youth / Junior / Senior National Ranking Women Weightlifting 2nd National Tournament was organized in R.N. Resort, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. It was 2nd tournament in a series of three, the first one was organized at Rainbow International School, Nagrota Bagwan, Himachal Pradesh in June 2022.

Meanwhile, a host of Track and Road Cycling events are also scheduled this month across the West Zone, South Zone and North Zones of the country.

Full schedule:

19th to 20th Feb, 2023: Khelo India Women Cycling League- West Zone (Road Event) - Surat, Gujarat

21st to 22nd Feb, 2023: Khelo India Women Cycling League- West Zone (Road Event) - Baroda, Gujarat

23rd to 24th Feb, 2023: Khelo India Women Cycling League- West Zone (Road Event) - Ahmedabad, Gujarat

25th to 26th Feb, 2023: Khelo India Women Cycling League- West Zone (Road Event) - Atari Toll Tax, Punjab

25th to 26th Feb, 2023: Khelo India Women Cycling League- South Zone (Track Event) – Vijaynagar

26th to 27th Feb, 2023: Khelo India Women Cycling League- West Zone (Track Event) - Jaipur, Rajasthan

27th to 28th Feb, 2023: Khelo India Women Cycling League- North Zone (Track Event) - Amritsar, Punjab