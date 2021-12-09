Jhilli Dalabehera wins silver at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship

India's Jhilli Dalabehera won a silver in the women's 49kg category in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships on Wednesday.

Dalabehera lifted a total of 167kg (73 + 94) to finish behind Peter Stella Kingsley of Nigeria who had a total effort of 168kg (72+96).

#Weightlifting Medal Update



🇮🇳's #JhilliDalabehera 🏋️‍♀️ lifts a total of 167kg with 73kg in Snatch & 94kg in Clean & Jerk to win 3️⃣ medals in Women's 49kg (GOLD🥇in Snatch & SILVER🥈in Total and Clean & Jerk category) at ongoing Commonwealth Senior C'ships 2021



Jhilli was competing in the weight category of Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu who had pulled out of the Commonwealth Championships as well as the World Championships which are being held simultaneously in Tashkent.



The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships also served as a qualifying event for the 2022 CWG in Birmingham. The gold medalists in each weight category in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships directly qualify for 2022 and the rest will qualify through Commonwealth rankings.

Chanu can still qualify as she is currently number one in the Commonwealth ranking.