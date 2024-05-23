IWF World Youth C'ships: A new world record for Preetismita Bhoi

The young Indian weightlifters had a great outing on the opening day of IWF World Youth Championships as they clinched ten medals in Lima, Peru on Wednesday.

Preetismita Bhoi did the star turn as she broke the world youth record in the women's 40 Kg in clean and jerk category.

She lifted a total of 133 kg, which includes 57 Kg in snatch and the world record lift of 76 kg on her final attempt in clean and jerk to become the world youth champion.

In what was a superlative effort, she won all the three gold medals of this weight category ( Snatch, C&J, Total Lift).

Another Indian Jyoshna Sabar won two medals in the same weight category. She claimed silver medal in both snatch (56 Kg) and total lift (125 Kg) while missed out on the clean and jerk medal, finishing on fourth (69 Kg) place.

🏅WITH A WORLD RECORD 💥



Preetismita Bhoi made a new Youth World record (76 Kg) in Clean and Jerk category of Women's 40 Kg to claim the Gold medal at IWF World Youth Championships. 🏋️‍♀️👏#weightlifting pic.twitter.com/hXXGKNGITv — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 23, 2024

More medals for India

On the other hand, Payal added three more medals to the Indian medal tally as she claimed a silver medal with an aggregate lift of 147 Kg in women's 45 Kg weight category, while pocketing bronze in both the snatch (65 Kg) and clean and jerk (82 Kg) disciplines.

Meanwhile, in men's section, Babulal Hembram won two medals in 49 Kg weight category.

He clinched the bronze medal in both clean and jerk (107 Kg) and the aggregate lift disciplines (193 Kg) while finishing fifth in the snatch with an 86 Kg effort.

Babulal Hembrom(Mens 49 kg)wins Bronze in the Total and Clean & Jerk at the IWF World Youth Championships. He lifted a total of 193kg(86 kg snatch +107 kg C&J). Well done.#weightlifting https://t.co/7Ucc2FYjP9 pic.twitter.com/IeRT4DWWt4 — Rambo (@monster_zero123) May 23, 2024

Sadly, A. Maharajan missed out on a medal as he finished fourth in all the three disciplines of the men's 55 kg weight category. He registered lifts of 98kg in the snatch, and 117Kg and 215kg in the clean and jerk and aggregate lifts categories respectively.