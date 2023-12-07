IWF Grand Prix II: Bindyarani disappoints, Achinta Sheuli misses NR

Commonwealth Games medalists Bindyarani Devi put on a disappointing show while Achinta Sheuli and Ajith Narayan also faltered at the IWF Grand Prix II in Doha, Qatar.

Bindyarani Devi could not get an overall total in women's 55kg after failing to lift the weight in any of her three attempts in the clean and jerk section. She was one of only two athletes in the 12-lifter field who did not finish (DNF) her event here on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old could manage only two legal lifts in six attempts, both coming in the snatch section, where she logged a best effort of 81kg.

Bindyarani, who won a silver medal at the Asian Championships earlier this year in May, failed to lift 106kg in her first attempt in clean and jerk, followed by two more attempts to pick up 109kg.

While her first attempt was deemed a no-lift due to bending and extending of arms, the Manipuri simply couldn't keep the barbell over her head in the following two attempts.

Her personal best in clean and jerk is 116 kg, which she had lifted in Birmingham during the CWG last year.

In the men's category Reigning national champion Narayan Ajith put up an underwhelming display to sign off in the second spot in Group C of the men's 73kg event, which is an Olympic weight category.

The Commonwealth Championships gold medallist lifted 133kg in snatch and 157kg in the clean and jerk section for a total effort of 290kg, which is a whopping 22kg less than the 312kg he lifted at the World Championships in September.

Commonwealth Games gold medalist Achinta Sheuli missed the national record lift of 175kg in the clean and jerk section to finish with 170 kg. He lifted an overall weight of 306 kg (136 kg in snatch + 170 kg in clean and jerk).

The final standings will be drafted after the completion of Group A proceedings.